Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,383,000 after purchasing an additional 591,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.