Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,518 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.00. 1,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,335. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

