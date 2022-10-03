Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

LON HWDN opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 856.27. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 660.99.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,947 shares of company stock worth $8,104,102.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

