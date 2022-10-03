Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.34. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $133.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.