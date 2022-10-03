Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 832,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Shares of HUSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,635. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
