Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 832,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of HUSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,635. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

