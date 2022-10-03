Horizon Protocol Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

HZN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

