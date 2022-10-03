Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,702. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.68.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

