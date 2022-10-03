HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Up 3.7 %

HMST stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.