HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.51

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 13078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 98.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HNI by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

