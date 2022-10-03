Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 872,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.35. 60,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Histogen has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 61.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

