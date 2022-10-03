HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 1,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.
HilleVax Stock Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
