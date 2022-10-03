HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 8.2%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 308,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954. 88.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

