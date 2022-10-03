Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hibbett stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 296,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

