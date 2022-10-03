Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

