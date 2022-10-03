Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $376,586,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE O traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $58.99. 82,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

