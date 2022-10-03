Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,091. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.