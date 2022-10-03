Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.14. 13,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,661. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

