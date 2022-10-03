Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.79. The company has a market capitalization of $278.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

