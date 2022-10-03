Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,528. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.