Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 6,179 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 178,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

