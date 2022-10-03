Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 4,857 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VSE worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VSE by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
VSE Stock Performance
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
