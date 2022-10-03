Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 4,857 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VSE worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VSE by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.05. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,330. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.