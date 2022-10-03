Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 770,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,119. The company has a market cap of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,506.66% and a negative return on equity of 242.72%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 4.19% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

