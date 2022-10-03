Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Helios Underwriting Trading Down 4.2 %

LON:HUW opened at GBX 150 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.68 million and a PE ratio of -214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.89.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

