HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €64.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR:HEI opened at €40.85 ($41.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.93.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

