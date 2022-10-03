HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $55.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

