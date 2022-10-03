HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,761 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.35% of HealthStream worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 496,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.