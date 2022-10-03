Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $230.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 115050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.79).
Headlam Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The stock has a market cap of £193.32 million and a P/E ratio of 721.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.47.
Headlam Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Headlam Group Company Profile
Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.
Featured Stories
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.