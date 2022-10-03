Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $230.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 115050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.79).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The stock has a market cap of £193.32 million and a P/E ratio of 721.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.47.

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Headlam Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon King acquired 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £29,850.80 ($36,069.12).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

