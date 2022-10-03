Head-To-Head Survey: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Evolution Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 5 5 0 2.50 Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $40.44, suggesting a potential upside of 88.82%. Evolution Petroleum has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Evolution Petroleum.

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 2.12 $916.54 million $3.98 5.38 Evolution Petroleum $108.93 million 2.14 $32.63 million $0.97 7.18

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 28.34% 43.05% 15.70% Evolution Petroleum 29.95% 53.61% 31.87%

Dividends

Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vermilion Energy pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

