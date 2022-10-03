HC Wainwright Lowers Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Price Target to C$4.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medicenna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.33.

Shares of MDNA opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

