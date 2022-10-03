Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

