Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 321 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $307.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.16. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.