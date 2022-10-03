Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after buying an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

