Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $340.55 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

