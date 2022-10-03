Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $259.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.69.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.