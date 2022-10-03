Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,310 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

