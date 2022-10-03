Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

