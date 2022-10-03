Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Shares of NOW opened at $380.71 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.96, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

