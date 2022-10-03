Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,655.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,641.87 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,911.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,022.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

