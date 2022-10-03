Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $150.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

