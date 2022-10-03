Harrington Investments INC Sells 793 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

