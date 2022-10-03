Harrington Investments INC Has $1.95 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,920. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

