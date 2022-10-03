Harrington Investments INC Has $1.19 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $81.99. 11,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,395. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

