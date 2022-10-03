Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in ASML were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.19. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.46. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

