Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger Price Performance

Shares of HNGR stock remained flat at $18.72 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hanger has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Hanger had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hanger by 503.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanger by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

