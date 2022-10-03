Handshake Price Tops $0.0370 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,184.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00273722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00141266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00724260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00603003 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 532,872,521 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

