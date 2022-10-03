Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 939,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

