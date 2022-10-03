Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in September

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Price Performance

HLAHW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,021. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW – Get Rating) by 600.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.