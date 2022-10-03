Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Insider Transactions at Gulf Resources

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Articles

