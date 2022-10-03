Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gulf Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Gulf Resources news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

