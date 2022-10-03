Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gulf Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Resources (GURE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.